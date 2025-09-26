About
How do you maximize revenue from sponsorship sales at your next event? You need a comprehensive approach that considers your ultimate audience, your attendees. To be successful, you must find ways to enrich the event environment and extend it beyond the conference center and headquarters hotel, and outside regular event hours. Extensions increase revenue potential, turn audiences into advocates and create the buzz that fuels growth.

Learning outcomes:

  • Learn how to apply a more holistic approach to your sponsorship program

  • Explore ways to create broader revenue-generating sponsorship offers

  • Find new and impactful ways to engage your audience through sponsored activations


Karen Daniele, Vice President of Strategic Services, Nth Degree Events
Karen is a member of the Nth Degree Events executive leadership team and has more than 25 years of experience delivering sponsorship programs and revenue. She’s recognized throughout the industry as an expert designer of high-impact sales programs and revenue driver. Her unique perspectives and insights are much sought after by clients like Google, RSAC™ Conference, and many others.
Amy Hitchcock, Director, Operations, RSAC
As RSAC's Director, Operations, Amy's main role is managing the day to day operations for RSAC globally. Her main responsibilities include program and space management, special events, logistics, sponsorship management, vendor management and ensuring a great attendee experience.
Josh Arnold, Director, Global Experiential Events & Trade Shows, Veeam
Josh Arnold is the Director of Global Events at Veeam, where he leads the strategy and execution of high-impact experiences across first- and third-party events that drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue in global markets. Known for turning constraints into catalysts, he specializes in stretching budgets without sacrificing impact; because not every event can (or should) come with a multimillion-dollar price tag. From flagship activations to focused regional plays, he brings discipline, creativity, and a sharp eye for what actually moves the needle. At the core of his approach: audience value first, always.
Moderator: Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer
