

Learn how to apply a more holistic approach to your sponsorship program



Explore ways to create broader revenue-generating sponsorship offers



Find new and impactful ways to engage your audience through sponsored activations



How do you maximize revenue from sponsorship sales at your next event? You need a comprehensive approach that considers your ultimate audience, your attendees. To be successful, you must find ways to enrich the event environment and extend it beyond the conference center and headquarters hotel, and outside regular event hours. Extensions increase revenue potential, turn audiences into advocates and create the buzz that fuels growth.Learning outcomes: