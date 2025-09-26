Josh Arnold, Director, Global Experiential Events & Trade Shows, Veeam
Josh Arnold is the Director of Global Events at Veeam, where he leads the strategy and execution of high-impact experiences across first- and third-party events that drive brand awareness, customer engagement, and revenue in global markets. Known for turning constraints into catalysts, he specializes in stretching budgets without sacrificing impact; because not every event can (or should) come with a multimillion-dollar price tag. From flagship activations to focused regional plays, he brings discipline, creativity, and a sharp eye for what actually moves the needle. At the core of his approach: audience value first, always.