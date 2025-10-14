About
Join us as we unpack the latest thinking on event sustainability and how event marketers can transform complex environmental data into credible—and actionable—metrics. Hear expert insights from the Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition. Get candid real-world tips from the brand-side perspective. And get instant access to actionable takeaways you can start using right away.
Presenters
Gina Devito
Director, Partnerships & Brand Activation, Indeed
Dax Callner
Founder and Board President, Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition
Moderator: Jessica Heasley
Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer
