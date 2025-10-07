About
Sponsorship activations are among some of the most powerful engagement tools in the event marketer's playbook. You just have to know how to measure the impact.

In this candid conversation, event strategists from the Experiential Marketing Measurement coalition offer practical tools and real-world strategies designed to help level up sponsorship investments.
Presenters
Dax Callner
Founder and Board President, Experiential Marketing Measurement Coalition
Marco Lopez
Founder and Sponsorship Strategist, Onxite
Moderator: Jessica Heasley
Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer
