Why partnerships can add value and save your sanity

How the right plan and timeline set you up for success

How to choose and use your streaming platform

Tips to ensure your presenters are prepared

Tested techniques to eliminate Zoom gloom for attendees

When budgets and resources are tight, many organizations bring virtual event management fully in-house. As an event professional, this may leave you with questions, obstacles, and growing pains as you realize the complexities involved in pulling together a digital event. In this webinar, we will explain when you should call in a partner for all or portions of your event, making it more productive and streamlined, giving you the support you need to ensure its success.