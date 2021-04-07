About
When budgets and resources are tight, many organizations bring virtual event management fully in-house. As an event professional, this may leave you with questions, obstacles, and growing pains as you realize the complexities involved in pulling together a digital event. In this webinar, we will explain when you should call in a partner for all or portions of your event, making it more productive and streamlined, giving you the support you need to ensure its success.

  • Why partnerships can add value and save your sanity

  • How the right plan and timeline set you up for success

  • How to choose and use your streaming platform

  • Tips to ensure your presenters are prepared

  • Tested techniques to eliminate Zoom gloom for attendees


    • Sponsored by:

    SmartSource Logo
    When
    Wednesday April 7, 2021, starting at 2:00 PM EDT
    Presenters
    1615400187-09bf9b5c483bac33
    Cindy McElhiney, Tradeshow and Event Marketing Specialist
    Cindy McElhiney is a marketing communications professional who plans and implements global marketing events, webinars and trade shows. She currently manages live and digital events for the Analytical Instruments division of SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions, based in Boulder, Colorado. She has more than 20 years of experience in event management, writing, social media, and design, with previous marketing roles in commercial real estate and cybersecurity. Cindy earned her Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) designation in 2015 and Six Sigma Orange Belt for Exhibitors in 2016.
    1615400279-e07104f6c7b2bbea
    Mikey Moran, National Project Manager, SmartSource
    Mikey Moran is a National Project Manager with SmartSource, working primarily as a producer and project manager for virtual events. He brings fourteen years of AV industry experience to the table ranging from storefront theatre to big-budget corporate events. Based in our Chicago Virtual Events Studio, Mikey has been with SmartSource for five years.
    1615493154-493436e7faa14f4b
    Sydney Jannetta, Life Sciences Product Application Specialist, Analytical Instruments Division of SUEZ
    Sydney Jannetta is a Life Sciences Product Application Specialist for the Analytical Instruments division of SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions, specializing in endotoxin testing and ultrapure water monitoring. She assists customers with technical questions, method development, and feasibility testing, and has presented at more than 25 national conferences and webinars during her career. Sydney holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of Northern Colorado.
    1615399845-f0cbafe769f48840
    Moderator: Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer Magazine
    Reserve Your Spot
    First Name*
    Last Name*
    Email Address*
    Company*
    Job Title*
    Country*
    What type of event are you interested in? *
    When are you planning to have your next event?*
    By submitting this registration, I give my consent to receive email communications from Chief Marketer and other Access Intelligence Brands and Partners. I understand I may unsubscribe at any time. Learn more about Chief Marketer's privacy policy,
    Privacy Policy
    Yes, I consent to receiving emails*
    We use BigMarker as our webinar platform. By clicking Register, you acknowledge that the information you provide will be transferred to BigMarker processing in accordance with their Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
    Powered by BigMarker