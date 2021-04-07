Cindy McElhiney, Tradeshow and Event Marketing Specialist
Cindy McElhiney is a marketing communications professional who plans and implements global marketing events, webinars and trade shows. She currently manages live and digital events for the Analytical Instruments division of SUEZ – Water Technologies & Solutions, based in Boulder, Colorado. She has more than 20 years of experience in event management, writing, social media, and design, with previous marketing roles in commercial real estate and cybersecurity. Cindy earned her Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) designation in 2015 and Six Sigma Orange Belt for Exhibitors in 2016.