About
The Era of Fandom is upon us—as brands lean into live experiences to transform passive audiences into passionate fans.

For the first time ever, executives from FX, HI-CHEW and Cartwheel take you inside their fan strategies at festivals and proprietary activations and explain:

  • The key steps to migrate audiences towards fandom for your brand

  • How FX and HI-CHEW move their audiences from customer to evangelist to fan

  • How to use “deep listening” to convert your audiences into passional advocates

  • The difference between sustaining fandom and creating new ones

  • How to create emotional connections that spark and grow fan communities

  • And much more!

It’s one of the most exciting trends in experiential marketing for both B-to-C and B-to-B brands. Get your fandom intel today—it will make you think differently about your customers and audiences.
on-demand webinar
Presenters
Kenya Hardaway, Senior Vice President, Integrated Promotions, FX Networks
Joanne Hsu, Senior Brand Marketing Manager, HI-CHEW
Rob Drury, Founder & CEO, Cartwheel & Co. Marketing
Moderator: Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer
