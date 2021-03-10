About
A new study conducted by audience engagement agency InVision Communications and Chief Marketer demonstrates that modern marketers increasingly recognize the need to break down silos in their organizations, enabling a clear customer story across brand touchpoints and across marketing functions. With the last year forcing us all to connect digitally, the need to reach your key audiences with an integrated marketing approach has never been more important.

How can brands take advantage of this moment to rethink their approach to customers, partners, employees, and digital communities to create campaigns of connected experiences? Join Chief Marketer and panelists from InVision Communications, Walmart Connect, and Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc. in a conversation that will enlighten which marketing functions prioritize integration, common challenges they face to integration, and what rewards and impact to ROI they stand to gain when an integrated strategy is achieved.

What you’ll learn:
  • Insights from the newly released Connected Experiences Study

  • Actionable integrated marketing strategies brands are using today

  • Which channels are most integrated - from digital, to in-person to omnichannel

  • How a strategic integrated approach drives ROI and the bottom line

  • Ask questions – our expert panel will be addressing the audience live

  • Receive a complimentary copy of the Connected Experiences Study


    When
    Wednesday March 10, 2021, starting at 2:00 PM EST
    Presenters
    1613768167-2b91145d51047321
    Kara Rousseau, Vice President of Marketing, Walmart Connect
    Kara Rousseau is the Vice President of Marketing for Walmart Connect. She is responsible for Brand Strategy and Activation, Demand Generation, Vertical Brand Strategy, Integrated Marketing & Planning, Creative, and Training/Learning & Development for Walmart’s omnichannel media business.

    Kara is a senior marketing executive with over 20 years at leading media and entertainment companies. She joined Walmart Connect in 2019, after serving 13+ years as a Senior Vice President at Disney Ad Sales in Portfolio Marketing and Client Solutions. Prior to Disney, she spent 8 years at Warner Media working with Fortune 100 companies across the broad Warner Media portfolio. Kara graduated from Colgate University with Magna Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa honors. She lives in Hoboken, NJ, with her daughter, Chloe.
    1614112045-1251b4673e398147
    Stacey Gromlich, Director, Audience Engagement and Global Events, Siemens Digital Industries Software, Inc.
    With 25 years of experience in the marketing and events industry, Stacey is a big believer in prioritizing engagement and events as part of an ongoing campaign and communications continuum.

    With a primary focus on strategically aligning customer’s needs, with a brand’s go-to-market strategies and desired outcomes, she leads teams from ideation through implementation while identifying transformational efficiencies and improvements. Stacey is currently Director, Audience Engagement and Global Events for Siemens Digital Industries Software, and previously held leadership account roles at InVision and Freeman XP.
    1614005181-d52b3e8d84a2aad7
    Jon Paul Potts, SVP, Strategic Solutions, InVision Communications
    Jon Paul leads the Strategic Solutions Group at InVision, driving best practices for the agency’s key clients in strategic planning, creative and message development, measurement and communication planning.

    During his 20-plus years in the brand experience and audience engagement industry, including 14-plus years at Jack Morton Worldwide, Jon Paul has led clients across vertical industries, including TD Ameritrade, HP, Scott & White Healthcare, Arbella Insurance, Eaton Corp., IBM, Harvard Medical School and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Prior to joining Jack Morton, Jon Paul was at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was founding member of the team that launched MIT OpenCourseWare, a web-based initiative that published all of MIT’s courses online, freely and openly, to a global audience of learners and educators. He began his career as a journalist in Greater Boston and holds a BA from the University of Notre Dame.
    1614098033-b2f18b3025dfc99d
    Moderator: Jessica Heasley, Group Editor & Publisher, Event Marketer Magazine
