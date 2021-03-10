Insights from the newly released Connected Experiences Study

Actionable integrated marketing strategies brands are using today

Which channels are most integrated - from digital, to in-person to omnichannel

How a strategic integrated approach drives ROI and the bottom line

Ask questions – our expert panel will be addressing the audience live

Receive a complimentary copy of the Connected Experiences Study

A new study conducted by audience engagement agency InVision Communications and Chief Marketer demonstrates that modern marketers increasingly recognize the need to break down silos in their organizations, enabling a clear customer story across brand touchpoints and across marketing functions. With the last year forcing us all to connect digitally, the need to reach your key audiences with an integrated marketing approach has never been more important.How can brands take advantage of this moment to rethink their approach to customers, partners, employees, and digital communities to create campaigns of connected experiences? Join Chief Marketer and panelists from InVision Communications, Walmart Connect, and Siemens Digital Industries Software Inc. in a conversation that will enlighten which marketing functions prioritize integration, common challenges they face to integration, and what rewards and impact to ROI they stand to gain when an integrated strategy is achieved.What you’ll learn: