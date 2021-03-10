Jon Paul Potts, SVP, Strategic Solutions, InVision Communications
Jon Paul leads the Strategic Solutions Group at InVision, driving best practices for the agency’s key clients in strategic planning, creative and message development, measurement and communication planning.
During his 20-plus years in the brand experience and audience engagement industry, including 14-plus years at Jack Morton Worldwide, Jon Paul has led clients across vertical industries, including TD Ameritrade, HP, Scott & White Healthcare, Arbella Insurance, Eaton Corp., IBM, Harvard Medical School and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Prior to joining Jack Morton, Jon Paul was at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was founding member of the team that launched MIT OpenCourseWare, a web-based initiative that published all of MIT’s courses online, freely and openly, to a global audience of learners and educators. He began his career as a journalist in Greater Boston and holds a BA from the University of Notre Dame.