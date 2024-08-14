Your one-hour immersive into how AI will shape events in the months to come



Artificial Intelligence is shaking up the way event marketers plan, produce and execute events—big time. In this free, one-hour webinar hosted by Event Marketer and featuring leading industry experts, you will hear the latest thinking on how AI is being leveraged across attendee experiences, internal design and measurement practices and the impact AI policies will have for the industry, sooner than later. We’ll wrap up the hour with an interactive panel on predictions and forecasts on what lies ahead for AI in and at events.



Agenda:



1:00-1:15: AI’s Potential and Impact on the Attendee Experience

Take a closer look at some of the exciting ways AI is being used at real-world events, and hear predictions on how it could and should be used, to engage attendees



1:15-1:30: Using AI to Improve Design and Measurement Practices

Learn how AI is being used to create better ideas, designs and concepts, and how AI technology is being leveraged to generate better data at live events.



1:30-1:45: The Future of AI Policies

Partner agreements are just one of the places AI policies will need to be implemented to protect brands, agencies and intellectual property. Hear the latest thinking on this fast-moving piece of the industry.



1:45-2:00: Forecasts and Predictions

In this lively panel, our experts will weigh in on where AI is going in the near and longer-term, and how event marketers can best prepare for an AI-centric future.