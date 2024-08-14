About
Your one-hour immersive into how AI will shape events in the months to come

Artificial Intelligence is shaking up the way event marketers plan, produce and execute events—big time. In this free, one-hour webinar hosted by Event Marketer and featuring leading industry experts, you will hear the latest thinking on how AI is being leveraged across attendee experiences, internal design and measurement practices and the impact AI policies will have for the industry, sooner than later. We’ll wrap up the hour with an interactive panel on predictions and forecasts on what lies ahead for AI in and at events.

Agenda:

1:00-1:15: AI’s Potential and Impact on the Attendee Experience
Take a closer look at some of the exciting ways AI is being used at real-world events, and hear predictions on how it could and should be used, to engage attendees

1:15-1:30: Using AI to Improve Design and Measurement Practices
Learn how AI is being used to create better ideas, designs and concepts, and how AI technology is being leveraged to generate better data at live events.

1:30-1:45: The Future of AI Policies
Partner agreements are just one of the places AI policies will need to be implemented to protect brands, agencies and intellectual property. Hear the latest thinking on this fast-moving piece of the industry.

1:45-2:00: Forecasts and Predictions
In this lively panel, our experts will weigh in on where AI is going in the near and longer-term, and how event marketers can best prepare for an AI-centric future.
Presenters
1721220943-28d8c6a51ff09841
Attendee Experience / Impact Events: Asma Aziz, Director Marketing America's Territories, Intel
1721187373-4ceb9c4c113e0eec
Attendee Experience / Impact Events: Dan Berzen, Creative Director, Technology, Mosaic North America
1721187272-50e628abb515a713
AI Policies: Howie Cockrill, General Counsel and EVP-Group Operations, The Opus Group
1721221098-fc3d06703fbf8393
Design and Measurement: Megan Cross, Executive Creative Director, US, Momentum Worldwide
1723567011-ca246a34e4b9142a
Rachel Boucher, Head of Content, Event Marketer
Register To Watch Recording
