Tune in for a special B-to-B edition of our year-end trend chat where we look ahead to 2025 and unpack the trends that will change the face of business events in the new year. In this candid video conversation, we’ll dive into the data, sentiment, technology and cultural shifts driving the biggest changes in B-to-B events, and we’ll share dozens of takeaways including:



Practical uses for AI that will amplify attendee engagement

Fresh ways—and reasons—to leverage incentive events

Smart budget strategies for rising (and plateauing) budgets

Easy tips for making your event accessible to neurodivergent audiences

Thoughtful ways to make events more sustainable

New ideas to shake up how content is delivered at events

Plus some fresh year-end stats