Necessary Change: What’s Next for B-to-B Events

B-to-B events must evolve to keep pace with changing audiences. So why is it so hard?

In this 20-minute power panel, industry experts from Mosaic break down the biggest roadblocks to creating modern business events that attendees will love and crave. Tune in to this candid conversation covering:

✓ Why a better definition of ‘B-to-B’ is critical to the future of business events.
✓ Why B-to-B event creative has to work harder than B-to-C event creative.
✓ The one thing many event marketers forget about business audiences.
✓ B-to-B content strategy must-haves for modern audiences.
✓ What brands are doing B-to-B right—and why it’s working.
✓ Forecasts for what’s next for B-to-B events and how you can prepare.

It’s an exciting, transformative time to be a B-to-B event leader. Learn some new tips and tricks for leveling up your conferences and events today.

Alayna Miller

VP and Executive Creative Director, Mosaic
Caralia Gosling

VP Client Growth, Mosaic
